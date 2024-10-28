Shantanu Naidu has held the position of General Manager in Tata's office, managing various initiatives under the mentorship of Ratan Tata.

Shantanu Naidu has been in the news days after the demise of Ratan Tata earlier this month. He had a special bond with the late industrialist and was a long-time associate of Ratan Tata. Now, the millennial manager again became the talk of the town after his name appeared in Ratan Tata's Rs 10,000 crore will.

As per a TOI report, Ratan Tata has relinquished his stake in Naidu’s companionship venture, Goodfellows India, which the latter founded in July 2021. The startup provides companionship and assistance to elderly people living alone in India. Naidu also got a waiver from Ratan Tata on his overseas education expenses.

Naidu completed a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Cornell University in 2018. He also holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Savitribai Phule Pune University. Naidu has held the position of General Manager in Tata's office, managing various initiatives under the mentorship of Ratan Tata.

As part of the will, Tata's assets include a 2,000 square-foot beach bungalow in Alibaug, a 2-storey house on Juhu Tara Road in Mumbai, fixed deposits exceeding Rs 350 crore, and a 0.83% stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the USD 165-billion Tata Group, which will be transferred to the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation (RTEF).

