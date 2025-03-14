Karan Johar-directed 'Student of the Year', released in 2012, introduced us to a line of superstars including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra.

Karan Johar-directed 'Student of the Year', released in 2012, introduced us to a line of superstars including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra. Well, years have passed since the film released but the character of Shanaya Singhania- played by Alia Bhatt - remains unforgettable.

Oof! That attitude, confidence and quick-witted one liners by Shanaya remain vivid in our hearts. In a now-viral video, a content creator is seen channelising her inner Shanaya, if she were in a typical Indian household.

Shared on Instagram, the video has been shared by a content creator, who goes by the name Pari Dua. The video begins with Dua's mom asking her to help her with household chores. Here's when she her inner Shanaya Singhania comes to life, reminding us of the iconic character.

"Haath mein dusting ka kapda lekar ghar ki safai karna mera style nahi hai. Log mere liye garam garam khana banayein, main baithi rahoon. That's more my thing", she responds, to which, her mother throws the dusting cloth towards her and directs her to help her anyway.

Oh! Shanaya will now clean the house, carrying a dusting cloth in her perfectly manicured hands.

Next, as she confronts her brother with her Shanaya energy, the latter hilariously calls a doctor and says, "Hello doctor! Patient ko Shanaya syndrome ho gaya hai", leaving netizens in splits.

"LOVE THE ATTITUDE", an user wrote, lauding Dua's act.

Another user commented, "Amazing".