The judges for the fourth season of the MTV reality show Hustle are Raftaar and Ikka Singh.

The popular rap-based reality show 'MTV Hustle' has come under criticism on social media. The hashtag #ShameOnMTVHUSTLE began trending on December 2 after claims surfaced that MTV was attempting to shut down the YouTube channel of comedian Rohan Cariappa. The controversy began when Rohan posted multiple videos mocking and criticizing the rap show. This has led to widespread outrage among fans and followers, with many expressing their support for Rohan's right to freedom of speech and condemning MTV's alleged actions.

Rohan Cariappa's first video on his Instagram Stories showed the comedian scrolling his laptop. He gave his followers a look at the numerous strikes he had received, writing, "50 plus strikes," along with crying emojis. In his Instagram Stories, Cariappa revealed that his YouTube channel was close to being shut down.

After Rohan Cariappa's post appeared on Instagram, netizens quickly took to X to criticize MTV Hustle.

“Rohan Carriappa’s channel might get deleted. These f****ers run a show whose slogan is “Hip-hop doesn’t stop" but can’t handle criticism! MTV Hustle shame on you… Rohan, don’t go easy on them," said an infuriated user.

Rohan carriappa's channel might get deletedThese f*ckers run a show who's slogan is "Hip-hop don't stop" but can't handle criticism! @mtvhustle shame on youAise chutiyape kroge toh hip-hop grow hone se raha @cariappa_rohan don't go easy on them! Fck you MTV Hustle pic.twitter.com/NMqSJFmyKX November 30, 2024

“Rohan Cariappa, who contributed to MTV Hustle Season 2, is now being silenced with 50 strikes for his creative criticism. The irony? Their tagline is “Hip Hop Don’t Stop," but they’re stopping an honest creator," another user commented.

#ShameOnMTVHUSTLE

Rohan Cariappa, who contributed to MTV Hustle Season 2, is now being silenced with 50 strikes for his creative criticism. The irony? Their tagline is "Hip Hop Don’t Stop," but they’re stopping an honest creator. Termination on 7th Dec is unjust. pic.twitter.com/e9qsK0fZTr — Krish (@KrishSaroj5) December 2, 2024

A user also wrote, “Whole DHH community stands with Rohan Cariappa".

Whole dhh community stands with @cariappa_rohan



We won't let that fake show destroy Dhh #shameonmtvhustle pic.twitter.com/azXGmBfCKx — Sarthak Baral (@sarthakbaral_28) December 1, 2024

