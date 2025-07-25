‘Shameful’: Foreigner cleans Indian waterfall spot, netizens slam local tourists

The clip was shared on the microblogging site by a user named Nikhil Saini.

A video of a foreign tourist picking up litter near a waterfall in Himachal Pradesh has gone viral, sparking a fresh debate in India about civic responsibility. In the clip shared on Instagram, a foreigner is seen picking up plastic wrappers and other waste - apparently left by Indian tourists - at a beautiful spot in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. "Maybe if I have a day free, I'll sit down and tell people, 'Pick it up'. I don't mind telling people," he says in the video.

The clip was shared on the microblogging site by a user named Nikhil Saini. The caption of the post read, "Shameful that a foreign tourist is more concerned about the beauty of nature, while local tourists shamelessly litter such beautiful places. No government or administration is to be blamed for this - it's the people who have to change if we ever want a clean country. Video from Kangra, Himachal." Take a look below:

The video has garnered over 4.4 million views and has sparked a flood of reactions, with many expressing disappointment at the lack of civic responsibility among domestic tourists.

Social media reactions

"I have said this many times. There needs to be a generational mindset change. Teach your kids that it's bad. I have heard people tell their kids to throw garbage out of the car. We have zero civic sense," wrote one user.

Another commented, "Indian tourists are often shamed and looked down upon, that's why. It's not just racism but also our pathetic behaviour and "chalta hai" attitude."

"They should be heavily fined for littering," suggested a third user.

"We have beautiful and well maintained parks in our city yet families come and let their kids throw garbage in these clean parks, apart from the dustbins in the park premises. Parents even let their kids break small lamps in the park!! I have stopped ignoring it and have started picking up garbage myself. So sad that "educated" people behave like this shamelessly," wrote another.

"Salute to this guy and be aware like him, don't throw anywhere, if there is no dustbin please keep in pocket, throw anywhere," wrote a user.

"This is absolutely shameful. No rule or governance can keep our country clean unless people change their mindset," another added.

Also read: Who is Akhil Patel? Indian-origin ‘chaiwala’ who served tea to PM Modi in UK, left high-paying data analyst job due to...