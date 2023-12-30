Shakira's giant bronze statue unveiled in her Colombian hometown

The statue has a sign that talks about her dancing, her special talent, and her charity work.

Shakira, the famous singer from Colombia, got a big statue in her hometown of Barranquilla. The statue is 6.5 meters tall and shows her doing a dance move where she moves her hips a lot, just like in her popular "Hips Don't Lie" video.

Shakira's parents, along with the mayor of Barranquilla, were at the event when the statue was revealed. It was a big deal because Shakira is very famous and lots of people search for her on Google.

This year, she did some important things. She made a song about her ex-boyfriend that got lots of views on YouTube. Also, she had to pay a big fine in Spain because of a tax problem.

The statue has a sign that talks about her dancing, her special talent, and her charity work. Shakira has a foundation called "Pies descalzos" that helps kids when they're very young.

Shakira said thanks to the artist who made the statue. She had a successful year too, winning three Latin Grammy awards. She even got one with another singer from Colombia named Karol G.

This statue is a big symbol for Shakira in her hometown. It shows how good she is at singing and how much good she does for others.