While the whole world has condemned the inhumane Pahalgam terror attack, statements by some well-known respectful personalities have not resonated with everyone. Shahid Afridi’s distasteful comments have drawn ire from former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria who slammed the former captain for his extremist views. Afridi blamed India for the incident.

Danish Kaneria slams Shahid Afridi for his comments on Pahalgam incident

Criticising Shahid Afridi for his comments on the Pahalgam terror attack, Kaneria said that the former all-rounder has always expressed extremist views and so he should not be allowed to speak such views anywhere in the world. “He has consistently aligned himself with extremist views. In my opinion, he should not be given a platform on Indian television or within the country. Additionally, he tried to persuade me to convert to Islam and declined to share a meal with me, which I found deeply disrespectful,” said Danish Kaneria after sharing a post in which a social media user has also criticised Shahid Afridi's statements on Monday.

The post shares a video of the former Pakistani bowler in which he can be seen surrounded by some people and publicly saying blamed Indian armed forced. He said that for about an hour terrorists kept killing people but not even one soldier from a force of 8 lakhs came for their rescue and started blaming Pakistan within 10 minutes of reaching there. “They (Indians) first make blunders themselves, let their own people be killed and then blame Pakistan.” He then continued to say that Pakistan has always been in support of peace has always tried to make peaceful relations with India but on the other hand, India never tried to reconcile.

“No country or religion supports terrorism. We always support peace. Islam teaches us peace only, and Pakistan never supports such kinds of acts. We have always tried to improve our relations with India.”

“We received so many threats before travelling to India. During the 2016 T20 World Cup, I was the captain, and I had no clue whether we would go or not. Sports diplomacy is also good. They send their kabaddi team here, but they can't send their cricket team. If you want to shut it down, then do it completely, or let sport,” Afridi said.