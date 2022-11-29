Shahi Paneer at Rs 8, Dal Makhani at Rs 5: Restaurant bill from 1985 goes viral, you won’t believe the total price

Representational image (Pixabay)

Restaurant hopping and tasting exquisite foods is one of the most common practices of anyone who is currently living in a metropolitan city, but one of the main reasons why we stop ourselves from indulging is the extremely high food bills in high-end eateries.

After paying upwards of Rs 2000 for basic food in many pricey restaurants, you should definitely see the food prices at cafes back in the 80s. A food bill from 1985 is doing rounds on social media, and the food prices have stunned the netizens.

According to the viral photo, the food bill contains various popular Indian dishes like Shahi Paneer, Dal Makhani, and Raita, which contain a very common meal in northern India. Despite the delicacies on the bill, the extremely low food bill left social media users shocked.





The total food bill, which dates back to 1985, is Rs 26.30. The prices of the food items on the bill are as follows - Shahi Paneer at Rs 8, Dal Makhani at Rs 5, Raita at Rs 5, and Roti at 40 paise per piece, amounting to around Rs 6.

Apart from the total food items, a service charge of Rs 2 has also been added to the food bill, taking the total price to Rs 26.30. The addition of a service charge on a restaurant bill from 1985 means that this was a high-end eatery at the time, despite being so cheap.

At Rs 26.30 in the total price, the food bill from 1985 is next to nothing as compared to that of the present day. Today, any decent restaurant will charge no less than Rs 2000 to 3000 for two people to enjoy a hearty meal.

