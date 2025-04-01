Gauri Khan purchased the apartment in August 2022 for Rs 8.5 crore, reports suggest.

Gauri Khan is a well-known name in the world of interior design. She is the wife of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, whose iconic Mumbai home Mannat is currently undergoing extensive renovation and expansion. Amid this, Gauri, a popular interior designer, has sold an almost 2000 sq ft apartment located in the project Kohinoor Altissimo in Mumbai’s Dadar West area for Rs 11.61 crore, Zapkey reported. The transaction was registered in March 2025. The apartment is located on the 21st floor of the project, Kohinoor Altissimo (Kohinoor Square), Dadar West in Mumbai.

Gauri purchased the apartment in August 2022 for Rs 8.5 crore, reports suggest. The sale shows a significant increase in property value. Since then, its value has appreciated by 37 per cent, reaching a selling price of Rs 11.61 crore. The apartment comes with two parking spaces. The per-square-foot rate works out to be Rs 58,507 per sq ft of built-up area. The buyers are Devendra Chaukar (87.5% share) and Vandana Agarwal (12.5% share), the document showed. The project is part of a ready-to-move residential project developed by Kohinoor CTNL Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and offers apartments in varied configurations.

Apart from being a prominent interior designer, she is the co-founder of Red Chillies Entertainment. The 54-year-old has been involved in producing some of Bollywood’s biggest hits. Gauri has gained recognition as an interior designer through her brand, Gauri Khan Designs.

