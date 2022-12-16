'Duniya chahe kuch bhi kar le...': Shah Rukh Khan speaks out amid boycott Pathaan calls, video goes viral

Screengrab

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan appeared at the Kolkata International Film Festival 2022 (KIFF) on Thursday evening. During his speech at the event, SRK, who is eagerly anticipating the release of Pathaan, touched upon the negative impacts of social media and the negative energy that spreads in society through social media platforms. Since the release of Pathaan's song "Besharam Rang," the hashtag "Boycott Pathaan" has been trending on Twitter. People on social media are criticising SRK and Deepika Padukone's green and saffron costumes in the song.

Without referencing Pathaan, Shah Rukh talked about the "narrowness of view" on social media and even questioned those with a pessimistic outlook. “Cinema and advent of articulation through social media platforms have now become the foremost expression of human emotions and experience. The collective narrative of our times is shaped by social media and contrary to the belief that the spread of social media will affect the cinema negatively, I believe cinema has an even more important role to play now.” SRK said.

Moreover, while responding to the '#BoycottPathaan' trend against his film, SRK said, "I have no objection in saying that whatever the world says, I, you and all positive people are (Zinda Hai) alive." His final 'zinda hain,' conveyed in the style of his Pathaan character, drew applause from the huge crowd gathered there.

About Pathaan



Pathaan brings together Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham for the first time. Siddharth Anand directs the film, which is produced by Yash Raj Films. The film is set to be released on January 25, 2023.