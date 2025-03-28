An AI-generated parody video hilariously imagines Bollywood stars in a ‘Zubaan Kesari’ ad, leaving social media in splits.

Social media platforms, including Instagram and X, have been flooded with Ghibli-style AI-generated images ever since OpenAI’s recent GPT-4o update. The latest viral trend revolves around reimagining popular memes and photos with an anime-inspired twist.

Amid this trend, a new AI-generated video has taken the internet by storm, featuring Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Hrithik Roshan in an unusual setting. The video hilariously imagines how these actors would look if they regularly consumed pan masala.

The video, a parody of the famous ‘Zubaan Kesari’ tagline, was originally created by X user @artificialbudhi. Sharing the clip, the caption read, "Bolo Zubaan Kesari! Perfect visuals for a Gutkha advertisement!"

Watch here

Netizens have responded with laughter and witty remarks:

"This is exactly how it should be shown in ads!"

"Bang on advertisement! Kudos to the creator and to these stars for choosing this path."

"The best use of AI I’ve ever seen!"

"They look like Bollywood zombies!"

Also read: Terrifying video shows train shaking at Bangkok metro station during massive earthquake strikes, WATCH