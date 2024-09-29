Twitter
Watch: Nita Ambani hosts Manu Bhaker, India's Olympics, Paralympics heroes at Antilia

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra talks about his new fear, says 'kanjar' Asim Riaz 'needs medical help'

Mehidy Hasan Miraz returns as Bangladesh announce T20I squad for India series

Shah Rukh Khan’s remark on MS Dhoni’s retirement amid new IPL retention rules goes viral: ‘Na na kar ke bhi…’

Shah Rukh Khan’s remark on MS Dhoni’s retirement amid new IPL retention rules goes viral: ‘Na na kar ke bhi…’

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. However, the former captain of Team India remains active in the Indian Premier League, playing for his team, the Chennai Super Kings.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 11:32 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s remark on MS Dhoni’s retirement amid new IPL retention rules goes viral: ‘Na na kar ke bhi…’
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's comments about his "retirement" plans made during the IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday evening have taken social media by storm.

During the IIFA event, when co-host Karan Johar asked him about his retirement plans, Bollywood Badshah SRK said sports legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Chhetri and Roger Federer know when to stop and retire.

“They all know when to retire and now I think it’s time you (Karan) do too,” SRK said.

In reaction to this, Karan Johar asked SRK, “So why don't you retire.”

The Bollywood superstar then humorously compared himself to former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni.

“I am a different kind of legendary. I am like MS Dhoni. Na na karke bhi 10 bar IPL khel jaate hai (I am different kind of legendary. I am a legend like MS Dhoni. We play 10 IPLs even after saying no),” SRK said humorously.

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. However, the former captain of Team India remains active in the Indian Premier League, playing for his team, the Chennai Super Kings.

Meanwhile, the BCCI announced the retention rules for IPL 2025 on Saturday. The cricket body stated that each team can retain a maximum of six players before the IPL auction. Additionally, the BCCI reintroduced the uncapped player rule, which was last implemented before 2021. Under this rule, any Indian player who hasn't participated in an international match in the past five years will be classified as an "uncapped player" and can be acquired at a base price of INR 4 lakh. Consequently, this means that the veteran wicketkeeper-batter can be retained by CSK.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
