The BTS army left fans crazy as they performed on Shah Rukh Khan's hit song Marjaani from 2009-release Billu, starring Irrfan Khan, Lara Dutt and Om Puri in key roles.

The K-pop star BTS, the beloved boy band, is back with a new dance to a Hindi song, exciting fans in the BTS ARMY. An Indian video editor has created a charming edit featuring BTS members V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, RM, Jhope, and Suga dancing to the popular party track "Marjaani" by Indian superstar SRK, which has been shared widely on social media.

At first, viewers would likely not realise that the viral video is an edit. The members' expressions, outfits, dance moves, and the overall vibe align perfectly with the Hindi song and the original footage. Nevertheless, the video is a cleverly crafted edit.

The song "Marjaani," from 2009 film "Billu" starring Shah Rukh Khan, Irrfan Khan, Om Puri, and Lara Dutta, serves as the backdrop for the viral edit. The original video showcases BTS performing their popular track "Anpanman," released in 2018 as part of the album "Love Yourself: Tear." A fan shared the BTS video edit on Instagram, captioning the post, “The theme was a little too similar to not make an edit.”

Once the video reached the Desi ARMY, fans flooded the comment section to praise both the video editor and BTS. One fan said, "Why do all their choreo and dance steps fit perfectly with every Bollywood song... And you chose the best song," while another admitted, "I’ll be honest, I started liking them because of these edits."

“I miss #anpanman & #gogo era so much.. have you guys heard that BTS will be back in 2026???” added a fourth user.

Meanwhile, ever since posted, the video has received over 2 lakhs views and more than 28,000 likes.