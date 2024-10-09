Twitter
Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani to Priyanka Chopra's Anjula Acharia: Know the salaries of celebrity managers

RG Kar rape-murder case: Doctor’s association to hold nationwide hunger strike today

IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh

This Bollywood superstar refused to work with Karan Johar in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, regretted his decision later

Jr NTR breaks silence on Devara's underperformance at box office: 'I wonder why...'

Viral

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani to Priyanka Chopra’s Anjula Acharia: Know the salaries of celebrity managers

Celebrity managers in India like Pooja Dadlani and Anjula Acharia earn substantial salaries managing top stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Oct 09, 2024, 06:17 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani to Priyanka Chopra’s Anjula Acharia: Know the salaries of celebrity managers
Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani and Priyanka Chopra’s manager Anjula Acharia
Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra are known for their global fame and success, but behind the scenes, they rely on their celebrity managers to handle their careers and maintain their status. These managers play a crucial role in managing professional commitments, endorsements, and public appearances, often earning impressive salaries themselves.

Take Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, for example. She has been managing the superstar’s career since 2012 and plays a key role in ensuring everything runs smoothly for him. According to reports from the Times of India, Dadlani earns between Rs 7 and 9 crore annually for her work. Over the years, she has become an important figure in Shah Rukh Khan’s professional life, contributing to her own personal success. Her net worth is estimated to be between Rs 45 and 50 crore, which is more than many Bollywood actors.

Another example is Priyanka Chopra, who has successfully built a career in both Bollywood and Hollywood. Her manager, Anjula Acharia, is credited with helping Chopra achieve her global fame. Acharia, who is also an angel investor, earns around Rs 6 crore per year, according to Indiatimes. In an interview with Forbes, Acharia discussed how Priyanka has become a bridge between American brands and India. She mentioned, “Priyanka is uniquely positioned to be the conduit for American brands into India. Let’s face it—she herself is India’s largest export after yoga.”

Other High-Earning Celebrity Managers

Poonam Damania, who managed Kareena Kapoor Khan’s career for more than ten years, also earned a significant salary. Damania reportedly took home Rs 3 crore annually for her work. Similarly, Susan Rodrigues, who managed Ranveer Singh during his association with Yash Raj Films (YRF), earned Rs 2 crore annually.

Salman Khan’s manager, Jordy Patel, has been working with the actor for over a decade. While his exact annual earnings aren’t publicly available, Patel’s net worth is estimated at Rs 40 crore. Apart from managing Salman’s professional commitments, Patel is also involved in entrepreneurship and film production, making him one of the wealthiest celebrity managers in India.

In summary, celebrity managers in India play a vital role in shaping the careers of Bollywood’s biggest stars, and they are well-compensated for their efforts. Their annual salaries range from Rs 2 crore to Rs 9 crore, with some managers accumulating significant wealth over time, making them almost as successful as the stars they represent.

