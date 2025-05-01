The actor wore a sleek navy jacket that stood out for its clean silhouette and front zipper closure, a modern twist on classic menswear.

India’s beloved superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned heads at the inaugural edition of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit 2025, held on May 1 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Known for his effortlessly charming presence and sharp sense of style, Shah Rukh arrived looking dapper in a monochrome navy ensemble that balanced minimalism with a hint of drama.

The actor wore a sleek navy jacket that stood out for its clean silhouette and front zipper closure, a modern twist on classic menswear. The fitted cut of the jacket highlighted his trim frame while maintaining a formal yet relaxed vibe. It was paired with matching navy trousers that lent the look a seamless finish. He completed the ensemble with dark sunglasses and a subtle silver bracelet, further underscoring his understated luxury style.

What truly elevated Shah Rukh's outfit were his statement diamond earrings. The silver toned metallic hoops, though not oversized, sparkled enough to draw attention. They hung delicately from his ears, catching the light as he walked into the venue. The earrings were a bold yet refined touch, quietly glamorous and powerfully stylish.

Shah Rukh’s appearance at WAVES 2025 proved that accessories, when chosen wisely, can redefine a look. His earrings, blending shades of silver, grey and black, added an unexpected twist to his otherwise classic attire. It is a reminder that even a simple element like an earring can carry elegance and individuality.

Also read: Alia Bhatt’s unseen Met Gala 2024 photos resurface ahead of this year’s event, fans call her look 'apsara coded'