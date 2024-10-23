This fully electric car comes with an advanced safety and driver assistance system. It features automatic doors and even includes a refrigerator inside.

Shah Rukh Khan, often hailed as the "King of Bollywood," is not only one of the most popular actors globally but also one of the wealthiest. His luxurious lifestyle is epitomized by an impressive fleet of cars, which includes high-end brands like BMW, Audi, and Rolls-Royce.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan bought a luxurious Lexus LM MPV for his younger son, AbRam. Priced around Rs 2.5 crore, the vehicle boasts a range of top-notch features.

This car comes with an advanced safety and driver assistance system. It features automatic doors and even includes a refrigerator inside. The vehicle is equipped with a 3D sound system featuring 23 speakers, along with a full HD 35.5 cm electro multi-vision touchscreen and a 121.9 cm ultra-wide display, creating a theatre-like experience for the passengers.

Lexus LM MPV produces 142 kW of power at 6,000 rpm and 242 Nm of torque is generated at 4,300-4,500 rpm.

The Lexus LM is a hybrid electric vehicle featuring a parallel hybrid system. It is powered by a 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder, inline, 16-valve DOHC engine, which generates 142 kW of power at 6,000 rpm and 242 Nm of torque at 4,300-4,500 rpm.

This setup ensures a powerful, smooth, and eco-friendly driving experience. The Lexus LM can reach a top speed of 190 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.7 seconds, with a fuel tank capacity of 60 litres.

