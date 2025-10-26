Shaadi.com wins the internet with Its quirky ‘kadhai campaign’ in Lucknow: ‘brilliant idea!’

Delhi Traffic advisory for Chhath Puja 2025: Heavy congestion near major ponds expected, check key routes to avoid, diversions, metro instructions here
VIRAL
Indian weddings are often filled with superstitions. Whether you believe them or not, these omens add a fun twist to the ceremony. For example, if boiling milk spills anytime before, during, or after the wedding, it's generally considered a harbinger of bad luck. If the bride wears something borrowed on her wedding day, it's believed to bring good luck. Keeping this theme in mind, online matchmaking and matrimony service Shaadi.com launched a fun campaign in Lucknow that has garnered widespread attention online.
A day earlier, the platform posted a photo on Instagram that humorously mocked a popular wedding superstition. The photo showed a giant cauldron, also known as kadhai in India, placed in the middle of the road. The cauldron was filled with a variety of snacks, including sweets and savories, typically served to guests at weddings. But there's a catch.
A witty message inside a kadai read, "Ate from a kadai? It's guaranteed to rain at your wedding." Shaadi.com named this fun campaign the "Kadahi Prank." According to reports, eager crowds rushed to grab the free dishes, only to discover the desi twist that came with it.
For those unaware, there's a popular belief in India that if the bride or groom eats directly from an iron kadai, it's likely to rain on their wedding day. Shaadi.com's clever activation and mixed humour have now turned an everyday superstition into a trending social moment, leaving people laughing all over the internet.
Earlier in May, a video surfaced of a groom arriving at his wedding venue amid heavy rain, further cementing the kadai superstition. In the clip, the groom's family, relatives, and friends were seen standing in a protective circle to avoid getting wet. The groom, on the other hand, was seated on a horse, with some people holding umbrellas over his head.
The caption that grabbed the most attention was, "Eat more, eat in a pan."
Also read: Samay Raina issues public apology to disabled people on his birthday: ‘Deeply regret the pain caused’