It's wedding season, and while many grooms and brides are focused on their big day, one groom's priorities have caught the internet's attention. A viral video showing a groom playing Ludo with his friends during his wedding ceremony has left social media in splits.

The video, posted on X, has already gained a massive following, with over 461.1K views. The short clip shows a groom, dressed in a traditional ivory sherwani, standing near the mandap, seemingly absorbed in a game of Ludo. As the camera zooms in, it’s revealed that the groom is more focused on his game with friends than his wedding vows.

The post’s caption, "Bro has his own priorities," humorously highlights the groom’s distraction during such a significant moment.

The video has sparked a series of hilarious comments. One user jokingly said, “Shaadi toh hoti rahegi, match zaruri hai,” while another commented, “Lagta h dulhan ki entry nhi hue thi, Ludo khelna jyda jaruri hai, priority matters the most!” Other users had their own take, with one commenting, “Jitne wala hoga,” and another saying, “Marriage is scary, what if he does this on our wedding?” One comment even called him the "Asli Ludo King."