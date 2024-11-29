The video, posted by the Instagram account Trading Leo, has already gained a massive following, with over 13 million views and 408,986 likes.

It's wedding season, and while many grooms and brides are focused on their big day, one groom's priorities have caught the internet's attention. A viral video showing a groom in the midst of his wedding day, tracking the stock market during his ceremony, has left social media in splits.

The video, posted by the Instagram account Trading Leo, has already gained a massive following, with over 13 million views and 408,986 likes. The short clip shows a groom, dressed in a traditional ivory sherwani, standing near the mandap, seemingly absorbed in his phone. As the camera zooms in, it’s revealed that the groom is keeping an eye on stock market fluctuations rather than focusing on his wedding vows.

The post's caption, "POV: You are about to get married but your mind is on open trade positions," humorously highlights the groom’s distraction during such a significant moment.

The video has sparked a series of hilarious comments. One user called him the “Groom of the year,” while others playfully remarked, "Pkaa trader," and "Shaadi rehne do bhai, trading hi krlo" – suggesting the groom should skip the wedding entirely to focus on trading. Another comment joked that if the groom lost the trade, he wouldn’t even be able to enjoy his wedding day.v