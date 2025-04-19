Have you ever wondered how hard it must be for prisoners to spend years and years behind the bars with little to no interaction with their loved ones. Well, authorities in Italy have tried to ease that to some extent.

Have you ever wondered how hard it must be for prisoners to spend years and years behind the bars with little to no interaction with their loved ones. Well, authorities in Italy have tried to ease that to some extent. The European country's first-ever "sex room" was opened earlier this week when a male inmate was allowed a special visit from his female partner in the central Umbria region.

'Everything went smoothly'

Some prisoners in Italy are eligible for such private visits following a Constitutional Court ruling that recognised inmates' right to have "intimate meetings" with partners.

"We are happy because everything went smoothly but it is necessary to maintain the maximum privacy to protect the people involved," Giuseppe Caforio, Umbria's ombudsman for prisoners' rights, told the ANSA news agency. "We can say that a sort of experiment went well and in the next few days there will be other meetings," he added.

Court ruling

The court ruling, published in January last year, said inmates should have the right to have private meetings with their spouses or long-term partners, with no prison guards keeping an eye on them. The ruling noted that such visits were already permitted in a majority of European countries, including France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, and others.

Ministry sets boundaries

Last week, Italy's justice ministry issued guidelines stating that inmates allowed intimate meetings should have access to a room with a bed and a toilet for up to two hours. The guidelines added the room's door should remain unlocked so that prison guards can intervene if needed.

Italy has more than 62,000 prison inmates but the country suffers from a problem of overcrowding as the number is over 20% above the official maximum capacity. Italian prisons have also witnessed a surge in suicide incidents recently.