Several places in Delhi receive bomb threat mail, investigation underway

Various shopping malls in the national capital received bomb threat mail on Tuesday, said Delhi police

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 02:51 PM IST

Several places in Delhi receive bomb threat mail, investigation underway
According to the Delhi police, Chanakya Mall, Select CityWalk, Ambience Mall, DLF, Cine Polis, Pacific Mall, Primus Hospital and Unity group received threat mail stating, "The explosive will go off in few hours."

The mall authorities informed the Delhi police as soon as the mail came to notice, said Delhi police.

The Delhi police initiated an investigation immediately after being informed. Bomb Disposal Squad and fire tenders have arrived on the spot. No bomb has been detected yet.

According to a senior police officer, initial investigation suggests it seems that the same pattern has been followed to send threatening emails in which datelines have not been mentioned. The mail has been sent to many malls and other places. An investigation is currently underway.
Further investigation is underway. More details into the matter are awaited.

On August 17, a bomb threat was received at Ambience Mall in Gurugram, but no suspicious thing was found during the search, Gurugram Police said.

"The administration of Ambience Mall received an email which says that a bomb has been planted in the mall. When we received the information, all the teams including the bomb detection and disposal squad, dog squad, and SWAT team came to the spot," ACP Vikas Kaushik told reporters.

"We started sanitising the mall. Till now, we haven't found anything suspicious thing in the mall. Our cyber teams are tracking the sender of the email. We got the information at 10 in the morning," he added.

Gurugram police said that if anybody is found giving misleading or false information on bomb threats through any post on social media or via email that affects law and order, legal action will be taken.

On August 2, an email was received by a school in Delhi's Greater Kailash area, threatening to blow it up with a bomb, officials said. According to the Delhi Police, the email said that a bomb was planted in the school, though nothing was found in the investigation. Legal action in the matter was initiated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Advertisement