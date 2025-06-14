We all come across them, and we all love them! We are talking about the Google Doodle. But have you ever wondered why did the search engine giant come up with the idea in the first place? Let us tell you some lesser-known facts about Google Doodles.

We all come across them, and we all love them! We are talking about the Google Doodle. But have you ever wondered why did the search engine giant come up with the idea of Doodles in the first place? Let us tell you some of the interesting and lesser-known facts about Google Doodles.

Started as a joke

It all began with a joke! The first-ever Google Doodle appeared in 1998 when co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin were attending the Burning Man festival. They added a stick figure behind the second O in Google's logo which resembled the festival logo. It was meant to notify users of their absence in case the servers went down.

Official launch

The first official Google Doodle after the company's incorporation in 1998 came as the tech firm celebrated France's Bastille Day on July 14, 2000. It was designed by Dennis Hwang, who was an intern at the time. Since then, a dedicated Google team has organised and published Doodles.

Doodles vary across countries

Even though some Google Doodles appear across the globe, others are limited to countries to mark local events and holidays.

Animated Doodle

The maiden animated Google Doodle was displayed on October 31, 2000 to celebrate the festival of Halloween, and featured a spooky GIF.

Doodle as a game

In 2010, to celebrate the iconic video game Pac-Man's 30th anniversary, Google launched a playable version of the game within its logo. It remained on the Google homepage for two days and drew an estimated 1 billion (100 crore) players worldwide.

Path to scholarship

For about two decades, Google has held an annual contest called 'Doodle 4 Google,' inviting students to design their own Doodles. The winning Doodle is featured on the Google homepage, while the student is awarded a scholarship for themselves and a technology grant for their school.

Google Doodle mascot

The Google Doodle team also has a feline mascot called Momo -- a black cat who is based on a real-life pet of a former Google designer. Momo has featured in several Doodles till date, particularly during Halloween.