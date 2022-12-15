Seoni woman has heart attack while dancing, dies after collapsing on dance floor

Representational image

In Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district (MP Seoni), a woman fell and died while dancing. It is being told that a music program was going on at the wedding ceremony, in which women were dancing. At the same time, a woman fell on the dance floor. In a hurry, the woman was taken to the hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead. The video of this incident has surfaced.

According to the information, this incident is from Bukhari village of Seoni district. A musical program was going on at a wedding ceremony here on Wednesday night. During this, women were dancing in the concert.

During the dance, a 60-year-old woman suddenly fell on the dance floor. When people saw it, they immediately took the woman to the hospital. Where the doctors told him dead. The video of this incident has surfaced. According to the doctor, the woman died of a heart attack.

Let us tell you that earlier a similar incident had come to light in Almora, Uttarakhand. Here the father fell on the dance floor while dancing in the daughter's marriage and died. As soon as the incident was informed, the police reached the spot and took stock. The police had filled the panchnama on the spot after taking the dead body into custody.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, the relatives of the bride went to Haldwani and got the marriage done in a sad atmosphere. During this Kanyadaan was done by the maternal uncle of the bride. This incident is on Sunday. The marriage of the girl was fixed in a marriage hall in Haldwani.

The people of the bride's side had to go to Haldwani to perform the marriage ceremony. Earlier, all the rituals including Mehendi, Haldi of the girl were being done at her house in Almora. During the rituals, people were dancing late at night. Meanwhile, the father of the bride also danced fiercely and during that time he fell down and died.