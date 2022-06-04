Senior Gujarat Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanka announces break from politics, here's why

File Photo

Senior Congress leader and former union minister Bharatsinh Solanki has announced that he will be taking a break from politics for few months. This comes right after the politician’s wife Reshma Patel was spotted in a viral video.

The video hints at Solanki’s troubled marriage. It shows his wife and her entourage in a fight. While Solanki’s wife grabbed the girl and yanked her hair, he constantly tried to stop her.

His wife’s harsh remarks like “You're sitting with my husband... I won't leave you...” can be clearly heard. She also says, “take a video of this” and “show your face” while flinging the girl from one place to another.

Speaking about the viral video, Solanki said that he has already filed for a divorce and the matter lies with the count.

Spilling further details about his disturbed marriage, Solanki said, “We have not lived together for many years. I am seeking divorce because she had tried to harm me in the past to snatch my property. She even contacted an exorcist to take my life. I may get married again if I get divorce from her. The court will hear my application for divorce on June 15.”

“Till the matter is there in court, I will not talk about it”, he added.

The Congress leader had earlier accused his wife of fooling people by taking money from them in his name. Blaming his wife for the chaos before elections, the leader said that she was “playing into the hands” of opponents who want poor results for Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls.

"It is obvious she is playing into the hands of those who want to harm me and the Congress in the upcoming (state) polls. Opposing parties are interested in such issues because they want to take advantage by maligning my image as well as that of the Congress”, he said.