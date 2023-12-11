Selfie with Orry: Don't have Rs 20 lakh? You can get free selfie with Bollywood's BFF by...

Orry also went to Bigg Boss and while speaking to Salman Khan he revealed that “he is paid Rs 20-30 lakh for taking selfies at parties”.

Orry or Orhan Awatramani is one of the most popular celebrities on social media platforms. Known as Bollywood’s BFF, Orry is often seen hanging out with a few of the biggest actors in India including Nysa Devgan, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and others. Orry is followed by millions of Bollywood enthusiasts as he gives a peek into the lives of rich Indians and big superstars. Since the last few months, his way of taking selfies with Bollywood stars is going viral. Recently, Orry also went to Bigg Boss and while speaking to Salman Khan he revealed that “he is paid Rs 20-30 lakh for taking selfies at parties”. "People pay me to take selfies with them and their families”, Orry said to Salman Khan. As Orry is reaching new heights of popularity every day, more and more people are interested in getting a selfie with him. But if you don’t have Rs 20 lakh to pay for a selfie with Orry, we know a trick that can help you get a selfie with Bollywood's BFF.

Technology has answers to most of the human desires, whether it's interacting with aliens or taking a selfie with Orry. Photo filters have come a long way in the past decade with apps like Snapchat and Instagram relying on them heavily. While these filters can help you look good, they can also help you get a selfie with Orry. A Delhi based Snapchat Lens creator Jasnoor Singh has created a filter or Snapchat Lens that helps you get an image in which it seems that Orry is standing right next to you.

To take a free selfie with Orry, you just have to open the Snapchat app > tap on the magnifying glass icon > type Orry in the bar at the top > press search > tap on Selfie with Orry lens. Once you pick the lens, you will be able to see Orry right next to you while taking a selfie. The image clicked with the lens can be saved to your phone and it can also be shared on other social media platforms.