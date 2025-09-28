Selena Gomez tied knot with Benny Blanco in chic Ralph Lauren gown; look decoded

Selena took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the next phase of her life, along with the lovely wedding photos with Benny.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are officially married after dating for two years. The bride chose a custom Ralph Lauren gown, featuring floral embellishment, a sleeveless cut, a high neckline, and an open back for her big day. The groom too opted for Ralph Lauren.

Selena took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the next phase of her life, along with the lovely wedding photos with Benny. The actor and singer marked the moment with the caption “9.27.25,” adding two white heart emojis. The pictures showed the couple walking hand in hand, hugging.

Decoding Selena Gomez's wedding gown

Selena wore a halter-neck gown that looked elegant and chic. It featured a delicate floral detailing that added romance, with draping on the torso to give a sophisticated look. A short train gave the dress a dramatic touch, and the open back contrasted with the covered neckline. Crafted with satin, the Ralf Lauren gown added to its luxurious and timeless feel.

Hair and accessories

Selena styled her hair in waves that gave her a retro look. She paired the wedding dress with diamond earrings that complemented the dress without overshadowing it.

Salena-Benny dating

Selena publicly announced her relationship with Benny Blanco in December 2023. The couple has been engaged since December 2024.

