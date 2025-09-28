Selena Gomez tied knot with Benny Blanco in chic Ralph Lauren gown; look decoded

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Bharat chak dega phatte’: Harbhajan Singh gives bold prediction ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final

Indian techie gives up on Google job due to..., post goes viral, netizens say, ‘Need at least...’

Explained: Why BCCI officials won’t attend India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai

'Humne unse zyada...': Salman Ali Agha breaks silence on Pakistan’s consecutive defeats to India in Asia Cup 2025

Filmfare Awards 2025 nominations: Laapataa Ladies, Stree 2, Kill lead the list; ceremony to be held in Ahmedabad on this date

8th Pay Commission news: GOOD news for central government employees as 8th Pay Commission to be implemented by..., here's what we know so far

Fatty liver: Superfoods you must eat to can protect your liver naturally

Are hand dryers safe? Here’s why you should avoid them in public toilets

From boycott calls to sold-out stadium: Indian cricket fans turn up for historic IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final clash

'71 runs in five innings': Irfan Pathan sounds alarm over Suryakumar Yadav’s form ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Bharat chak dega phatte’: Harbhajan Singh gives bold prediction ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final

Harbhajan Singh gives bold prediction ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final

Indian techie gives up on Google job due to..., post goes viral, netizens say, ‘Need at least...’

Indian techie gives up on Google job due to..., post goes viral, netizens say, ‘

Explained: Why BCCI officials won’t attend India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai

Explained: Why BCCI officials won’t attend India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

HomeViral

VIRAL

Selena Gomez tied knot with Benny Blanco in chic Ralph Lauren gown; look decoded

Selena took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the next phase of her life, along with the lovely wedding photos with Benny.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 04:59 PM IST

Selena Gomez tied knot with Benny Blanco in chic Ralph Lauren gown; look decoded
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are officially married after dating for two years. The bride chose a custom Ralph Lauren gown, featuring floral embellishment, a sleeveless cut, a high neckline, and an open back for her big day. The groom too opted for Ralph Lauren. 

Selena took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the next phase of her life, along with the lovely wedding photos with Benny. The actor and singer marked the moment with the caption “9.27.25,” adding two white heart emojis. The pictures showed the couple walking hand in hand, hugging. 

 

 

Decoding Selena Gomez's wedding gown

Selena wore a halter-neck gown that looked elegant and chic. It featured a delicate floral detailing that added romance, with draping on the torso to give a sophisticated look. A short train gave the dress a dramatic touch, and the open back contrasted with the covered neckline. Crafted with satin, the Ralf Lauren gown added to its luxurious and timeless feel.

Hair and accessories

Selena styled her hair in waves that gave her a retro look. She paired the wedding dress with diamond earrings that complemented the dress without overshadowing it. 

Salena-Benny dating

Selena publicly announced her relationship with Benny Blanco in December 2023. The couple has been engaged since December 2024.

Also read: Virat Kohli breaks the internet! His recent post with wife Anushka Sharma gets 5000000 million likes in just two hours due to...

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs PAK: Dubai Police issues strict advisory ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Final, violators to face fine of Rs...
IND vs PAK: Dubai Police issues strict advisory ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Final
Delhi's IGI Airport, schools, institutions receive bomb threat; probe underway
Delhi's IGI Airport, schools, institutions receive bomb threat; probe underway
Pakistan tries to woo Donald Trump; PM Sharif, Asim Munir present rare earth minerals at White House meet
Pakistan tries to woo Trump; Sharif, Munir present rare earth minerals
Selena Gomez tied knot with Benny Blanco in chic Ralph Lauren gown; look decoded
Selena Gomez tied knot with Benny Blanco in chic Ralph Lauren gown; look decoded
Donald Trump's aide makes BIG statement amid ongoing trade tensions: 'India must react...'
Donald Trump's aide makes BIG statement amid ongoing trade tensions: 'India...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE