Seema Haider, who illegally entered India from Pakistan, has seen her life change drastically. Seema came to India in May 2023 to marry Sachin Meena, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida. The couple is highly popular on social media and now runs a total of six YouTube channels, earning lakhs of rupees.

Seema Haider’s income

In an interaction with ABP News, Seema revealed she had received Rs 45,000 as her first payment from YouTube. Since then, her earnings have surged big time. She now earns between Rs 80,000 and Rs 1,00,000 each month. This amount is earned through YouTube video views, donations during live streaming, sponsored videos, and brand promotion.

YouTube channels

Seema and Sachin presently own a total of six YouTube channels, where they post videos about their family life among other things. The couple has over 17 lakh subscribers cumulatively on these channels. They get an average of 25,000 views on their videos. In fact, Sachin has now quit his job to devote his time entirely to the YouTube channels.

Seema-Sachin’s story

Seema entered India via Nepal with her four children to marry Sachin, who she fell in love with through the popular online game PUBG. In December, the couple announced in a video that they were expecting their first child together. Seema’s first husband was Ghulam Haider and resides in Pakistan.