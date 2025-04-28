VIRAL
Seema Haider, who came to India two years ago from Pakistan, is not active on social media these days, nor is she giving any statements after the Indian government has suspended visas for the Pakistani nationals. The government has taken action against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack and gave warning to all Pakistani officials in the country to leave within a week. Amid this, Seema Haider has not responded to the current situation. However, a video of her statement is going heavily viral in which she can be seen pleading and saying, “I was Pakistan’s daughter, I am India’s daughter-in-law now.”
The viral video with her statement is old, as told by her lawyer AP Singh to Live Hindustan. He also told the publication that why Seema Haider is not active on social media. AP Singh, who is Seema Haider’s lawyer and non-biological brother and is legally fighter for her, revealed that her third daughter, from his former Pakistani husband, is very ill and is hospitalised. Seema Haider cares for her and that is why she is away from social media.
Haider has five kids, four from her former husband and one from her Indian husband, Sachin Meena. Her child from Sachin Meena is a daughter. Talking about the viral video of Seema Haider, AP Singh revealed that the video is very old. After further investigation by Live Hindustan, the video came out to be from July 2023.
Seema Haider has not been active either on social media or in media for a week. Since she became after coming to India where several media channels covered her story, this is the first time she has not spoken anything for so long. Earlie, she used to post videos of her doing something or the other like dancing, singing or doing any house chore with her husband. The couple even talk to their followers live. However, the terror attack in Pahalgam shocked her and she has not said anything since.
These days, social media users have been claiming that India might soon send Seema Haider back to Pakistan. One of the reports claimed that she has been sent a notice to leave the country within three days. However, rejecting these claims, her lawyer AP Singh said that abiding by court’s order, Haider is staying in Rabupura area of Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar district and has received no notice regarding leaving India.
