Seema Haider gives birth to baby again after 11 months, her sixth child, social media abuzz with jokes, comments

Seema Haider has attained an almost celebrity status in such a short time since she entered India many years ago to find her online love here. For years she has called herself an Indian and India’s daughter who has been in the news for various reasons time and again. She has returned to make headlines after she announced motherhood for the sixth time.  

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 18, 2026, 05:12 PM IST

Seema Haider gives birth to baby again after 11 months, her sixth child, social media abuzz with jokes, comments
Seema Haider gives birth to a baby boy again after delivering her fifth child 11 months ago
She gave birth to a healthy baby at a private hospital in Greater Noida. Both of their conditions are reportedly well as the delivery was done under the close supervision of doctors. According to reports, Seema Haider has given birth to a son. The news quickly went viral on social media, sparking massive reactions. On March 18, 2025, she gave birth to her fifth child, a daughter who is now eleven months old.  

She gave birth to a healthy baby at a private hospital in Greater Noida. Both of their conditions are reportedly well as the delivery was done under the close supervision of doctors. According to reports, Seema Haider has given birth to a son. The news quickly went viral on social media, sparking massive reactions. On March 18, 2025, she gave birth to her fifth child, a daughter who is now eleven months old. 

Seema Haider is a Pakistani woman who illegally entered India through Nepal in May 2023 with her four children from her Pakistani husband. Since then, she has been living in Rabupura in Greater Noida. She was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday and returned to her Rabupura home which saw massive celebrations by Sachin Meena’s family with whom she is living. The family celebrated the happy occasion by distibuting sweets as they welcomed a baby boy in their home while neighbors too extended their best wishes.   

Seema’s delivery becomes viral on internet 

Seema became a mother only 11 months after giving birth to her fifth child. As this news spread on the internet, she started trending on all social media platforms-Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. Many users expressed shock at the rate that she has been delivering children. Taking a dig at the news, many made jokes, saying, “What is Seema Haider’s hobby, it is giving birth to children.”   

Another wrote, “Who delivers faster, Blinkit or Seema Haider?” Another wrote, “Nobody can stop Seema Haider and Lappu Sachin now.” After she married Sachin, with whom Haider fell in love while playing PUBG, one of Sachin’s neighbours, Pinki Chaudhry, called him ‘Lappu’ for not being an ideal man for marriage.  

Many commented on the pattern she has been following regarding childbirth as she already had four children and gave birth to two babies within a year. Some remarked that she might want to create a cricket team.  

