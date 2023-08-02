Headlines

Turn Ideas Into Successful Businesses With Adam Stott's Business Circle Coaching Program

Meet ex-salesman who earned Rs 28014 crore wealth selling kurta-pyjama, sherwani, now works only 2 days per...

Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai found dead in studio; police suspect suicide

DNA Verified: Anant Ambani taking legal action against millionaire YouTuber Carryminati? Here's the truth

Forgotten cricketer who tied Virender Sehwag's record, only other Indian to score 300; where is he now?

Seagull gulps down whole squirrel in one go, jaw-dropping video goes viral

In a remarkable video, a seagull is seen with a giant squirrel in its beak. To everyone's astonishment, the bird swallows the entire squirrel in one go.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

New Delhi: In the vast expanse of online content, there exist countless videos that showcase the peculiar and awe-inspiring wonders of nature. One such instance, currently making waves across the internet, depicts a seagull performing a seemingly implausible feat – swallowing a squirrel whole. Yes, you heard it right; this extraordinary occurrence has captivated the virtual community and has been shared on Instagram by a user bearing the name @bigcatsnamibia.

Nature has an inherent capacity to astonish and bewilder, often demonstrating the extraordinary abilities of its inhabitants. While seagulls are typically associated with their coastal habitats and maritime diet, this particular seagull exhibited a behavior that defies conventional expectations. The squirrel, a land-dwelling creature, became an unlikely meal for the avian predator, challenging our understanding of interspecies interactions.

In a remarkable video, a seagull is seen with a giant squirrel in its beak. To everyone's astonishment, the bird swallows the entire squirrel in one go. The extraordinary encounter has left viewers amazed and curious about the wonders of the natural world.

The video certainly had a chilling effect on viewers, leaving both us and the rest of the internet in awe and amazement. The striking encounter between the seagull and the giant squirrel sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens, with many expressing their concerns about the bird's digestive abilities.

Among the array of responses, one individual couldn't help but respond with a touch of humor, exclaiming, "OMG, this is unreal!"

Another comment reflected on the reputation of seagulls as opportunistic and resourceful birds, stating, "Those things don't mess around!" 

A third observer seemed almost amused by the seagull's nonchalant attitude, remarking, "Seagull doesn't care!" 

The video's impact went beyond astonishment, with one netizen exclaiming, "It's like unbelievable!" 

