Spain-bound Ryanair flight delayed for two hours after passenger caught...

A passenger was escorted off a Ryanair flight after he was caught using his vape in the bathroom, causing a two-hour delay. The incident took place last month at the Edinburgh Airport in Scotland as the flight was bound for Alicante in Spain. Read on to know more on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 01:13 AM IST

According to an eyewitness, the accused was caught in the act after the lavatory smoke detector went off.

A passenger was escorted off a Ryanair flight after he was caught using his vape in the bathroom, causing a two-hour delay. The incident took place last month at the Edinburgh Airport in Scotland as the flight was bound for Alicante in Spain. The passenger, said to be a 21-year-old man, was removed after being accused of committing an aviation offence. Six police officers reportedly boarded the plane and arrested him for further interrogation.

How was the accused caught?
According to an eyewitness, the accused was caught in the act after the lavatory smoke detector went off. "A young lad in a group happened to set the alarm off for apparently vaping. The pilot then came out after the air stewardess explained what happened, and then the pilot stated he would be removed from the plane. He was taken off, he was very calm, didn't argue or anything, no drama," Tristan James Walker, 39, said, according to The New York Post.

Have similar incidents occurred before?
This is not the first time a passenger's "smoke break" has led to a flight disruption. Just weeks ago, a TUI Airways flight was stranded for more than 17 hours after a couple was caught smoking in the bathroom mid-air. The flight, originally scheduled from Mexico to the UK, had to be diverted to Maine in United States. The couple were found to be drunk, and taken away. Smoking on flights is considered highly dangerous and remains banned by all major airlines around the world.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
