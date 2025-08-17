Scientists warn of 1,000 feet of ‘mega-tsunami’ in US Pacific coast; predict it would come in...

Avneet Kaur flaunts her combat training skills with powerful punches and kicks
After IAS Anudeep Durishetty and IAS Tina Dabi, UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava's marksheet goes viral, here's how much he scored in different subjects
Meet man, IIT alumnus, who failed UPSC five times, became IPS officer, then IAS in sixth attempt, he is from...., AIR is...
Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts more showers, cloudy sky till...
6 superhit Bollywood movies that War 2 star Hrithik Roshan said NO to: From Lagaan to 3 idiots
Meet woman, UPSC CSE 2024 topper, who left CA, later became IAS officer to fulfill father's dream, her marksheet goes viral, she is...
THIS multirole fighter jet has wreaked havoc from Iraq, Syria to Libya, is giving tough competition to Rafale, it is developed by..., its name is...
Are these 4 veggies really protein powerhouses? Rakul Preet thinks so, but nutritionist says…
BIG boost for Delhi-NCR, as PM Modi inaugurates 2 highway projects to decongest capital
BTS reunites for first live from the beach after military discharge; Namjoon says he 'misses his wife'
VIRAL
Scientists have given a shocking warning of a hugely devastating mega-tsunami that could hit parts of the US Pacific Coast. According to them, the tsunami will likely occur due to a massive earthquake along the Cascadia Subduction Zone (CSZ).
Scientists have given a shocking warning of a hugely devastating mega-tsunami that could hit parts of the US Pacific Coast. According to them, the tsunami will likely occur due to a massive earthquake along the Cascadia Subduction Zone (CSZ). The Zone, a fault line, extends around 600 miles from Northern California to Vancouver Island and absorbs huge tectonic stress as the Juan de Fuca Plate overrides the North American Plate. Geoscientist Tina Dura leads a team of researchers from Virginia Tech which has estimated that it is 15% likely that a magnitude 8.0 or greater earthquake would occur along the CSZ in the next 50 years.
The team published the study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, according to which, if the event occurs it could plunge the coastal land by up to 6.5 feet, which could expand floodplains and generate tsunami waves hundreds of feet high, making millions of residents, major infrastructure, and ecosystems along the West Coast vulnerable. Dura and her team made models which indicate that a massive CSZ earthquake can create a “mega-tsunami” with waves with a capacity to reach up to 1,000 feet, reaching far greater than the usual tsunami with a few feet of heights.
The affected areas include Seattle, Portland, and towns in northern California which could be submerged within minutes. The Virginia Tech study conducted tens of thousands of simulations, which pointed out to far greater than thousands more people, buildings, and miles of roads which would be rendered vulnerable which are currently predicted.
The Cascadia Subduction Zone is one of North America’s most hazardous fault lines, the team stated. As the Juan de Fuca Plate is pushed beneath the North American Plate, tectonic stress builds up over time. When this stress is suddenly released in a massive earthquake, coastal areas may experience rapid land subsidence, causing floodplains to expand and shorelines to shift dramatically in a matter of seconds.
ALSO READ: What is tsunami? What causes it? How are tsunami waves different from sea waves? Can it be predicted?