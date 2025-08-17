Scientists warn of 1,000 feet of ‘mega-tsunami’ in US Pacific coast; predict it would come in...

Scientists have given a shocking warning of a hugely devastating mega-tsunami that could hit parts of the US Pacific Coast. According to them, the tsunami will likely occur due to a massive earthquake along the Cascadia Subduction Zone (CSZ).

Scientists have given a shocking warning of a hugely devastating mega-tsunami that could hit parts of the US Pacific Coast. According to them, the tsunami will likely occur due to a massive earthquake along the Cascadia Subduction Zone (CSZ). The Zone, a fault line, extends around 600 miles from Northern California to Vancouver Island and absorbs huge tectonic stress as the Juan de Fuca Plate overrides the North American Plate. Geoscientist Tina Dura leads a team of researchers from Virginia Tech which has estimated that it is 15% likely that a magnitude 8.0 or greater earthquake would occur along the CSZ in the next 50 years.

Mega tsunami to reach 1,000 feet

The team published the study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, according to which, if the event occurs it could plunge the coastal land by up to 6.5 feet, which could expand floodplains and generate tsunami waves hundreds of feet high, making millions of residents, major infrastructure, and ecosystems along the West Coast vulnerable. Dura and her team made models which indicate that a massive CSZ earthquake can create a “mega-tsunami” with waves with a capacity to reach up to 1,000 feet, reaching far greater than the usual tsunami with a few feet of heights.

Which areas will be affected?

The affected areas include Seattle, Portland, and towns in northern California which could be submerged within minutes. The Virginia Tech study conducted tens of thousands of simulations, which pointed out to far greater than thousands more people, buildings, and miles of roads which would be rendered vulnerable which are currently predicted.

The Cascadia Subduction Zone is one of North America’s most hazardous fault lines, the team stated. As the Juan de Fuca Plate is pushed beneath the North American Plate, tectonic stress builds up over time. When this stress is suddenly released in a massive earthquake, coastal areas may experience rapid land subsidence, causing floodplains to expand and shorelines to shift dramatically in a matter of seconds.



