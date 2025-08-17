Scientists discover mysterious space 'tunnels' linking our solar system to other stars, know all about them

Theories around the existence of connected channels in the outer space have been around for decades, but the fresh study has provided more clarity on the idea. Read on for more interesting details on this.

One can never claim to know enough about the outer space! Even after a plethora of research, it continues to baffle experts and learners alike. For the longest time, we have imagined our solar system as planets surrounded by an empty void. But researchers are now saying there might be more to it. New analysis conducted by astronomers at the Max Planck Institute reveals there might be a number of strange "tunnels" connecting us to other star systems.

Who conducted the study and what are its findings?

The study has been carried out by lead researcher Dr. LL Sala and colleagues using data from the eRosita X-ray telescope. Its findings have been published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics. The standout discovery of the key study is a channel, described as an "interstellar tunnel," that appears to stretch towards the Centaurus constellation. Another such passage seemingly links towards the vicinity of the Canis Major constellation. Data suggests these pathways might be just one part of a larger network of channels running between star systems and pockets of heated gas in the outer space.

How was the research done and why is it significant?

Theories around the existence of connected channels in the space have been around for decades, but the fresh study has provided more clarity on the idea. For the new research, scientists combined the results from eRosita with older data from ROSAT, another X-ray survey, piecing together amore detailed picture of the faraway region. Astronomers further say that advanced X-ray missions, deeper surveys, and more refined models of hot gas distribution are needed to understand more. It is expected that with advancing technology, older questions on the cosmos will be answered while some new ones are likely to crop up.