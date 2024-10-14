The researchers believe that, once approved, it could represent a significant advancement in sleep research and have applications in mental health treatment, skills training, and more.

Researchers at REMspace, a startup based in California, have successfully conducted an experiment enabling individuals to communicate through lucid dreams. By using specially designed techniques, two participants were able to induce lucid dreams and exchange a simple message. This groundbreaking development, often depicted in science fiction, appears to have become a reality thanks to REMspace.

However, the technology has not yet been reviewed or validated by the scientific community. The researchers believe that, once approved, it could represent a significant advancement in sleep research and have applications in mental health treatment, skills training, and more.

Lucid dreaming is a unique state of consciousness where an individual is aware that they are dreaming while still immersed in the dream. This awareness enables them to take deliberate actions within their dreams, rather than passively experiencing the dream environment. This phenomenon typically occurs during rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, the stage when most dreaming takes place.

The REMspace experiment utilised a device designed to monitor participants' brain waves and other biological data. Additionally, it featured a 'server' capable of detecting when participants entered a lucid dream state. However, the company has not disclosed the specific equipment used in the experiment.

The experiment resembled a scene from the movie Inception. Once the server identified that a participant had entered a lucid dream, it transmitted a word from a specialised language through earbuds. The participant then repeated this word within the dream, and the response was recorded and stored on the server. Eight minutes later, a second participant entered a lucid dream, and the server relayed the stored message from the first participant, which he repeated upon waking.

REMspace is developing technology aimed at improving sleep and facilitating lucid dreaming. Michael Radunga, the founder and CEO of REMspace, conducted this experiment to explore the possibility of communicating through dreams. Radunga has also gained attention for his efforts to implant a microchip in his brain to influence his dreams. The company employed 'specially designed equipment,' which included a 'server,' a 'device,' 'WiFi,' and 'sensors.'

REMspace successfully conducted the experiment again with a new pair of participants. The study is set to undergo a thorough review process. The 40-year-old Raduga, expressed confidence in their findings, stating, “We believe that REM sleep and its related phenomena, such as lucid dreaming, will become the next big industry after AI."