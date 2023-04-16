Search icon
Schoolboys' impressive dance to Pardesiya win internet, viral video

The boys in the clip totally aced the hook steps of the catchy song and have wowed netizens.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 08:27 AM IST

Schoolboys' impressive dance to Pardesiya win internet, viral video
screengrab

New Delhi: Internet is currently obsessed with the Kishore Kumar's popular song namely Pardesiya. If you are a regular user of social media, you might have come across many reels of people dancing to this peppy song. Now, a video of a group of schoolboys dancing to it is going crazy viral on social media. The boys in the clip totally aced the hook steps of the catchy song and have wowed netizens. The video of the same is shared on Instagram by user named @gmgjddance and it has garnered nearly two million likes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jd Jd (@gmgjddance)

The clip shows the young boys donning school uniforms and dancing energetically to the peppy track. They sways to the music and comes up with their unique form of choreography that only increase the awesomeness quotient. The boys danced in perfect sync to the song as it played in the background.

That's so awesome. Netizens think so too, as the clip has been liked over 2 million times and the numbers are steadily increasing. Some admired their confidence, while others wished them well in the future.

“This is so good boys, i really loved the dance,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is the real energy, I mean wow.. The clip has impressed me,” said another. “This is so amazing, god bless you boys,” expressed a third. “You all are true dancers.. I really love your video.. this is so so good” commented a fourth.

