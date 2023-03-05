Search icon
Schoolboy saves a crow stuck in a net, viral video wins hearts

Well, the clip shows a young schoolboy rescuing a crow entangled in a net.

New Delhi: Kindness is not a widely practised virtue, but some people around the world believe in its power. While we're on the subject, here's a heartwarming video that's making the rounds on the internet. Well, the clip shows a young schoolboy rescuing a crow entangled in a net.

In the now-viral video, a young boy can be seen assisting a crow that has become entangled in a net. He saw the helpless bird at his school and tried his hardest to release it. The boy was eventually able to untangle the net and free the crow. His classmates arrived at the same time and happily surrounded him. Later, as the students applauded, the crow flew away.

The viral footage was shared by a user named Sabita Chanda on Twitter with a caption that reads "A compassionate heart touches countless lives," 

After being shared online, the video received over 26k views. Twitter users fell in love with the schoolboy and praised him in the comments section.

"Such a kind act of kindness, kid," one user commented.

Another user added, "Marvelous. What a thoughtful and sensitive child."

