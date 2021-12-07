School teacher shows off impressive dance movies in viral video, leaves netizens wanting more- WATCH

Being a school teacher is one of the most rewarding yet demanding professions in the current scenario, especially after the schools across the globe shifted completely to an online mode of study. During this time, many teachers tried to connect with their students in different ways.

We have seen teachers using relatable memes and videos to impart knowledge, and also develop a closer relationship with their students. In a recent viral video, we see how a teacher decides to participate in a dance-off and leaves his students impressed.

A video that has been doing rounds on social media shows a middle school teacher break-dancing to a hip hop song, with impressive and groovy dance moves as the crowd of students surrounding him cheers on. The teacher can be seen dancing to the song You're A Jerk, a 2009 hit by New Boyz.

Millennial administrators tuning theses Zoomers right tf up pic.twitter.com/9iokZuZxMp December 5, 2021

The video features Austin LeMay, who is a leadership teacher and campus culture director in the Tenaya Middle School, California. He can be seen dressed in a maroon hoodie, strutting in the middle of a crow of students and showing off his smooth and impressive dance moves.

The students surrounding him were left stunned at his moves and cheered him on as he continued with his dance performance on camera. The video was uploaded to TikTok by another school teacher on campus named Ms Jenny.

Since the video was posted, many people have reshared it, and has gone crazy viral. The video now has over 27 million views on TikTok and other social media platforms. Famous Hollywood celebrities such as Ireland Baldwin and Snoop Dogg have also shared this video on their social media handles.