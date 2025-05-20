After the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, an incident with Kalma at the centre of it became the subject of a recent controversy. In Haryana’s Panipat, a teacher said to have taught Kalma to Class 8 students.

After the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, an incident with Kalma at the centre of it became the subject of a recent controversy. In Haryana’s Panipat, a teacher said to have taught Kalma to Class 8 students. The incident went unnoticed until the students of Saraswati Vidya Mandir were heard reciting it at home, after which their parents raised concerns with the school. The teacher was reportedly expelled.

A few days back after the morning assembly, Mahjib Ansari, the Sanskrit teacher, also called Mahi, reportedly taught Kalma to class 8 students during one of her classes. After students returned to their homes, they recited the Kalma to their parents which alarmed their guardians. When the students were asked about this sudden religious aspect, they said that their Sanskrit teacher had taught this. Immediately, their parents approached the school’s authority and demanded strict and immediate action against the teacher. They also informed the incident to the police thinking that this might become a bigger incident.

Kalma controversy in school

The incident led to longer debate among the school administration, parents and the teacher. The parents argued that such kind of practice was condemnable and insisted upon removing the teacher. Considering the demands of the parents seriously, the school principal, Indu, dismissed the teacher.

Principal Indu said that the teacher, who joined the school very recently, had been employed for a year. According to Indu, the teacher in her defence said that when students asked her about some Muslim practices similar to Hindu Aarti like Hanuman Chalisa, she told them about the Kalma and recited few lines from it. The principal further said that the teacher had asked for forgiveness after knowing she would be punished. The principal also explained the reason behind using the teacher’s nickname, which is Mahi, and not her full name. Indu said that this was because her name was lengthy and complex. However, her full name has been recorded accurately in the school’s register.