School teacher dances to 'Har Har Shambhu' song with her students, viral video impresses internet

Screengrab

Viral video: The internet is full of heartwarming content, and if there is anything that people love watching, it is kids' videos. From kids playing around with their pets jumping around and more; these clips never fail to make us smile. Adding to the list of such videos, here we bring you a delightful clip of a teacher teaching and dancing with students on 'Har Har Shambhu Shiv Mahadeva' song. The video is shared on Facebook by an account named Politics Solitics and it has garnered over 18 lakh views till now. Before we say anything, watch the clip here:

The viral video opens with the lady teacher donning a beautiful saree and dancing with her students to 'Har Har Shambhu Shiv Mahadeva' song. The lady is attempting to teach students how to dance to this song. Well, their dance moves were totally incredible and it is safe to say that their performance will simply gonna delight you for sure. "In the video, the teacher is teaching small children of primary to dance very beautifully on the song Har Har Shambhu." reads the video caption.

The video was posted on Facebook on December 28 and since then, has garnered numerous comments from netizens who couldn't stop admiring the beautiful dance. It has also received more than 18 lakh views on it so far.

A Facebook user wrote, “This is so divine and beautiful ” “. Wow i am delighted to watch it” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “This is so beautiful”