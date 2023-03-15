'Scenes, only in India': Heavy load lifts up tractor, but driver keeps it moving; video goes viral

Screen Grab

Using our ingenuity and resourcefulness (or "jugaad," in our native language) in times of need has allowed us Indians to rise above adversity and prove ourselves again and again. "jugaad" means "breaking the rules" or "breaking the mold" in order to achieve one's goals.

In this clip, a tractor is shown climbing a steep slope with its whole trailer attached. The trailer's cargo is so heavy that the tractor's engine is totally lifted off the ground, and the front two tyres are also off the ground. Using just the two back tyres of the engine and the trailer tyres, the vehicle inched forward.

Harsh Goenka, under the Twitter handle @hvgoenka, posts the clip with the description, “Scenes….only in India!!” Several comments have been left on the video.

One user commented, “Mahindra tractor is being balanced on a CEAT tyre..” Another commented, “Country of jugad, leads to unique ways of accomplishing tasks, innovation! No wonder we have so many startups in India.” Another commented, “This is really a great stunt…he is balancing the wheels perfectly…”

Another commented, “Tractor ko India mein Two Wheeler ghoshit kar dena chahiye.”

