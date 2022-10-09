Scary! Woman comforts two massive alligators in THIS hair-raising viral video

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Are you someone who is always on the lookout for videos that will give you goosebumps? Then this video may be just what you're looking for. Now a video of a woman comforting two massive alligators has taken the internet by surprise. The shocking video is shared on Instagram by user named @thereptilezoo.

Take a look here:

The viral video features a zookeeper fondling two alligators with her hands. And the massive reptile appears to be similarly affectionate towards her. "Alligators need some love tome times Darth was like awesome and Gomer was like a free hand out ok they are not pets" reads the video caption.

The video has been viewed over 300,000 times and has elicited a variety of reactions from netizens. In addition to emphasizing how dangerous the act was, netizens asserted that the alligators are not toys to be played with. Others simply requested that the woman to be extra careful while handling these dangerous reptiles.

"This is so dangerous" commented a user. "They're not pets but they look so happy when u give them scratchies ," posted another. "She was gonna get bit by gator 2.," expressed a third. "This is just one reason why we adore this instagram handle" shared a fourth.