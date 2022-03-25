Scary tornado hits New Orleans and netizens can't keep calm - WATCH viral video

Natural calamities often become a major cause of worry but this tornado in New Orleans has shaken people across the internet. The dreadful footage of the tornado in the US state is doing rounds on social media platform as people are amazed to see the black funnel-shaped tornado.

The now-viral video shows a scary black funnel-shaped tornado advancing towards the homes of people. It is spotted destroying everything as far as the eye can see.

While many videos on the internet show the tornado ravaging everything around, several others that were taken from indoors show people gasping at the sight of such a horrifying natural calamity.

The impact of the tornado was such that about 8,000 customers in New Orleans didn’t have any electricity. Many areas in the region reported hefty damage of property and public spots.

Watch viral video:

@MargaretOrr here is a video of the tornado my husband matthew burke took in chalmette on chinchilla st. you all have permission to use it! pic.twitter.com/QgTyALUFXp — drew (@cemeteryfairyyy) March 23, 2022

As per Reuters, a dark funnel cloud touched down in the Louisiana city. It went through neighbourhoods and caused severe damages in the communities of Arabi, Gretna and St. Bernard Parish.

According to reports, the large tornado tore about 11.5 mile path from around Gretna in Jefferson Parish to Arabi in St. Bernard Parish and then to New Orleans East under shear darkness

Based on data from the National Weather Service (NWS), the EF3 tornado remained on the ground for 17 minutes. It has been recorded to have a maximum wind speed of 160 mph.

The aftermath of the tornado shows scattered houses, ripped off rooftops and vehicles blown out in varied directions.

Netizens on Twitter were shocked to see the severity of this natural calamity that caused huge destruction in a short time span.

