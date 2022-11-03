Scary! Tiger shark almost bites diver in viral video, internet reacts

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: If you are afraid of sea creatures, please proceed with caution when watching this video. Because now a clip featuring a woman having a close call with a tiger shark has surfaced online. However, what happened next has stunned netizens, and without wasting any seconds, you should definitely watch the hair-raising clip.

The video, posted by Instagram user @oceanramsey, shows a professional diver entering the ocean. As soon as she steps off the boat, she notices a shark approaching her. When she sees the shark, she takes a step back on the boat. The shark is seen biting the diver's scuba gear near the end of the video.

"We love Tiger shark Queen Nikki’s enthusiasm to greet @oceanramsey. Ocean reading an approach quickly and accurately knowing when to respectfully back up. @oneoceandiving the safety diver is always the first person in the water and the last person out and the one responsible for respectfully evaluating the sharks behavior before inviting others into the water," reads the video caption.

Since being shared on October 25, the clip has racked up more than 5 million views. It has also amassed a flurry of comments. "Lion is king always," posted an Instagram user with fire emojis. "Call it what you like.....that was a close one," commented another. "I think they've been trying to reach that shark about its extended underwater car warranty and it said nope lol," expressed a third. "Be careful please," remarked a fourth.