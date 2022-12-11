Scary! Owl rotates its head completely in viral video, stuns internet

Screengrab

New Delhi: Medical illustrators and neurological imaging experts have observed how owls can rotate their heads almost entirely without damaging the delicate blood vessels in their necks and heads or cutting off blood supply to their brains. But have you ever seen an owl rotating its neck? No? Don't worry, we have a treat for you as we are going to show you a clip of an own turning its head upside down that has shocked the internet. The video is shared on Twitter by user named @Buitengebieden and it has amassed a whooping 941,000 views till now.

In the now-viral video, an owl can be seen rotating its neck as far as it can while looking at the camera. The yellow eyes of the bird remain open throughout the motion, eliciting hilarious comments from social media users. "Burrowing owl" Buitengebieden captioned the clip on Twitter.

Since being shared on December 9, the clip has garnered more than 941k views. Netizens absolutely loved the clip and flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions. "Burrowing owls are unique because they can run better than they can fly. Living in open grasslands as opposed to forests, the burrowing owl has developed longer legs that enable it to sprint, as well as fly, when hunting. See it in its commanding walk!," one user said. "so so so so adorable love it," another said. "It's eventually scary" said a third. “OMG it is so scary," a fourth person wrote.

Humans and some other animals, according to scientist, can only move their eyes to follow objects or use peripheral vision to scan an area. Owls, on the other hand, can turn their heads to achieve the same effect. According to experts, this is because owls have fixed eye sockets, which means their eyeballs cannot rotate.