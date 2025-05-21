The forest department safely captured all the snakes and later released them into the forest.

A spine-chilling video of over 70 snakes hiding in a toilet tank has gone viral on social media. This terrifying incident took place in a village in Maharaganj in Uttar Pradesh.

This terror unfolded when a man heard strange noises coming from beneath a toilet tank while working in the bathroom. Out of curiosity, he decided to take a closer look and was shocked to see a huge pile of hissing and crawling snakes. Completely frightened, the man ran away and shouted for help. This news spread rapidly, causing immense panic among the neighbours.

According to reports by APB News, the forest department was immediately alerted, and a rescue team reached the scene. When the rescue operation began, they noticed that the area where the snakes were hiding was filled with water. Snakes were swimming and crawling up the walls, even raising their hoods.

The forest department safely captured all the snakes and later released them into the forest.

Reports suggest that the village is in located near a dense forest along the Nepal border, an area where snake sightings are not uncommon. However, residents said it was rare to see such a large number of snakes together. Thankfully, all the reptiles were safely evacuated, relieving the local residents.

“A heart-wrenching picture has emerged from UP, the whole area is in panic!! A tank full of poisonous snakes was found in Maharajganj!! A group of snakes was found in the toilet tank of Virendra Gupta's newly built house at Hardi Dali crossing in Sonauli Kotwali area. According to the local people, when the toilet tank was being cleaned, a large number of baby snakes were seen in it,” said the user who shared this video on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

