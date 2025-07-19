SCARY! Massive crocodile seen crawling across road in Gujarat's Vadodara as locals watch in horror, WATCH viral video

Residents of Gujarat's Vadodara were left shocked to discover a giant crocodile crawling across the Narhari Vishwamitri Bridge Road.

Residents of Gujarat's Vadodara were left shocked to discover a giant crocodile crawling across the Narhari Vishwamitri Bridge Road. The unusual sight brought the traffic to a halt, as locals watched the reptile in awe, with some whipping out their phones to record the event. According to a report by India Today, local authorities were swift to respond. Safely rescuing the crocodile, they released it back into the river. Interestingly, the Vishwamitri River, which flows through Vadodara, houses nearly 300 crocodiles.

Such not-so-usual sightings increase during the monsoon season. Videos and pictures of the enormous reptile are doing rounds online, with netizens expressing their views on the same. "It happens only in Vadodara", the clip was captioned.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Thank god it’s rescued safely before people did something to it", wrote one user.

Another commented, “Roads are not safe enough for humans & now this fellow wants to go around.”

A third person added, “Govt of Gujarat has established crocodile farming in Vishwamitra river … so during monsoon when the water reaches the brim it’s a normal sight.”