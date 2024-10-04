Twitter
'Scariest moment of...': Hiker claims he spotted 'Bigfoot' on camera, internet reacts, WATCH viral video

A hiker, in a video shared on social media, has claimed that he spotted a 'Bigfoot' in the jungle.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 08:07 AM IST

'Scariest moment of...': Hiker claims he spotted 'Bigfoot' on camera, internet reacts, WATCH viral video
A grab of the viral clip (YouTube/New York Post)
A hiker, in a video shared on social media, has claimed that he spotted a 'Bigfoot' in the Parallel Forest in Lawton, Oklahoma. Bigfoot is a much-debated human-like mythical creatures, said to be found in North America. 

Netizens have reacted to the viral clip. While some of them are stunned, several others have hilarously termed it as '100% real'. 

“Scariest moment of my life and I really think I caught a f**king Bigfoot on camera in Parallel Forest. I wakes just doing some sight seeing and enjoying the day and saw something in the distance. Im still shaking as I type this,” TikTok user @e_man580 wrote, as reported New York Post. 

 

A video, shared by the publication on YouTube, captures the creature roaming around in the jungle. Gradually, he was also caught looking directly at the camera, while sniffing flowers and sitting under a tree. 

Meanwhile, social media users also posted their views on the viral clip. 

“It's not real. Bigfoot is blurry. How can you capture an out-of-focus creature so clearly on camera?” a user commented. 

Another user hilariously commented, "Yes, yes, I believe (not), the video is 100% real."

A third wrote, "My unicorn and I saw the Loch Ness monster once, true story". 

The mystery around Bigfoot 

The tales of Bigfoot have been revolving around for ages. However, there is no scientific evidence confirming its existence. Said to be a native of North America, many believe that the cryptic creature exists and roams around in forests. 

