Scam alert! Man loses Rs 19,000 while applying online for fake Delhi Metro job vacancy

File Photo

A man was swindled out of over Rs 19,000 while he was paying the registration fee online to apply for a job that did not exist at all.

Police said they have arrested three men who allegedly posted fake advertisements on social media regarding job vacancies in the Delhi Metro to dupe the aspirants.

The accused have been identified as Nitin Singh (30), Sumant Kumar (39), both residents of Noida in Uttar Pradesh, and Mohammad Shahnawaz (23), a resident of New Ashok Nagar, they said.

Bhupender Singh (21), a resident of Shastri Nagar, lodged a complaint alleging that he saw an advertisement on social media regarding vacancy in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), a senior police officer said.

After clicking that link, he received a WhatsApp message having another link to what he thought was a Delhi Metro website, police said.

The complainant then filled in the web form and also uploaded his debit card details for transaction of Rs 49 as required for the purported registration fee. After filling in the one time password (OTP), Rs 19,049 was deducted from his bank account, the officer said.

Meanwhile, another complaint with allegations of cheating through similar modus operandi was also received, they said.

During investigation, it was revealed that the accused had been running the racket from Noida. They were arrested on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Nitin revealed that he worked at call centres in Noida from where he learned different modus operandi to cheat job aspirants, the DCP said.

He further disclosed that he created a page on social media for job opportunities in the DMRC and uploaded link of his fake WhatsApp number on that page, police said.

The victims would land on his WhatsApp after clicking on the page where the they would receive an automated message having link of a fake DMRC website, they said.

They would upload their details on website, including debit/credit card details, for transaction of Rs 49 for registration fee. All the details submitted by the job seekers on the website would be visible to the accused.

The accused used the details to transfer money to various wallets, which were created on IDs of victims who send their documents for jobs, police said.

Sumant and Shahnawaj had been supplying fake SIM cards to the accused Nitin, they said.

A total of 106 SIM cards, one Safari car, eight smart phones, 11 fake Aadhar cards were among those recovered from their possession, police added.