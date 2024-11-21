The video, shared by the Instagram handle ‘Simarjeet Singh Calisthenics’, shows the lookalike interacting with fans who believed he was the real Diljit Dosanjh.

A hilarious prank has recently gone viral, featuring a lookalike of Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh. The prank took place on the bustling streets of Pune, where an influencer dressed as the popular singer, accompanied by bodyguards, strolled casually through FC Road, fooling many passersby.

The video, shared by the Instagram handle ‘Simarjeet Singh Calisthenics’, shows the lookalike interacting with fans who believed he was the real Diljit Dosanjh. The unsuspecting public began taking pictures and selfies with the impersonator, unaware of the ruse. The influencer's uncanny resemblance to the singer made the prank even more convincing, with many excited fans cheering him on.

The video has generated a mix of reactions online. While some people appreciated the prank and the fun nature of the moment, others joked about the gullible fans who fell for it. Some pointed out the slight differences between the lookalike and the real Dosanjh, further fueling the conversation. The post, which was uploaded just three days ago, has already garnered over 234K likes, showing the extent of its popularity.

Comment sections were filled with humorous and amused reactions. One user wrote, “These depicts that if you wear fake Rolex in a BMW, people will think that you are the real thing.” Another commenter added, “For people who clicked a picture with him I feel sad for those people.” Others shared their respect for those who didn’t fall for the prank, with one even commenting, “Respect for those people who ignored him.”

The prank has sparked an interesting discussion about celebrity culture and the way people idolize their favorite stars. Some users also joked about the potential legal implications, saying, “I hope @diljitdosanjh bhaji’s legal team doesn’t sue us for impersonating him! We love you bhaji, and this is all out of love we are celebrating your presence in our city and welcoming you with open arms!”

This amusing episode has highlighted the power of celebrity lookalikes and their ability to fool even the most ardent fans, making it another unforgettable moment in the world of viral pranks.