Sawan 2025 puja date, time: When is Shravan month beginning? Know significance, Sawan Somwar vrat dates and more...

Sawan 2025 begins on July 11 (North India) and July 25 (South India). Devotees observe Somwar fasts, offer prayers to Lord Shiva, and celebrate key festivals like Shivratri and Raksha Bandhan.

Sawan, also known as Shravan, is one of the holiest months in the Hindu calendar, dedicated to Lord Shiva. In 2025, it begins on Friday, July 11, and ends on Saturday, August 9 in North Indian regions following the Purnimanta calendar (such as Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand). In contrast, many South and Western Indian states (including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu) follow the Amanta system, observing Sawan from July 25 to August 23, 2025.

Why is Sawan special?

Legend says Lord Shiva consumed the deadly poison Halahal during Samudra Manthan to save the universe. His divine act is commemorated in Sawan, with devotees performing rituals and prayers, especially on Mondays and Tuesdays, to seek blessings for health, prosperity, and spiritual growth.

Sawan Somwar Vrat (Monday Fast) Dates

In North India (Purnimanta calendar), the four Shravan Somwar fasts in 2025 fall on:

1st: July 14 (Monday)

2nd: July 21 (Monday)

3rd: July 28 (Monday)

4th: August 4 (Monday)

In South & West India (Amanta calendar), the four Mondays are:

1st: July 28

2nd: August 4

3rd: August 11

4th: August 18

Puja Timings and Rituals

Devotees usually wake before sunrise, take a holy bath, perform Abhishekam (pouring water, milk, honey, yogurt, and ghee over the Shiva Lingam), and chant mantras like 'Om Namah Shivaya' or the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra during Brahma and Abhijit muhurats, typically between 4:15-5:00 AM and 11:30 AM-12:30 PM, especially on the first Shravan Somwar, July 14. Tuesdays during Sawan are reserved for Mangala Gauri Vrat, celebrated by married women for the well-being of their husbands.