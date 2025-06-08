An Indian software engineer in the US plans to return home after 8 years due to health, family, and visa issues, sparking mixed online reactions.

An Indian software engineer working in the United States recently took to Reddit to share his plan of returning to India after spending eight years abroad. His post shared on the r/ReturnToIndia subreddit, received a wide range of reactions from fellow users, some supportive, others more cautious. The 33-year-old man, originally from Kerala, explained that he was thinking about moving back to India by the end of this year or early next year. In his post, he shared that he is single, gay, and currently lives alone in the US. He mentioned that his parents are financially stable and that he does not have children or own any property in India. After working for several years as a software engineer, he said he is now seriously considering returning to be closer to his family and to focus on his health. He listed several reasons for the decision, including ongoing visa problems that have made travelling home difficult, increasing stress at work, and a desire to take better care of his physical and mental well-being.

“I’ve saved up around Rs 5 crore, and I want to take some time off once I return. After that, I plan to settle in Bengaluru, since it’s close to Kerala and offers job opportunities. I know the city has traffic problems and flooding issues, but it’s one of the few places that offers some level of LGBT acceptance,” he wrote.

The techie added that he doesn’t plan to buy a flat immediately. Instead, he hopes to rent a place for a year to see how he feels about living there. He is also considering Kochi, Coimbatore and Chennai as backup options. Although Pune and Hyderabad were also on his list, he felt they were a little too far from his home state.

Interestingly, he plans to take a break for at least a year before returning to work. He asked the Reddit community whether this gap would hurt his chances of finding a job later. He admitted he wasn’t sure about switching careers and might return to software development despite finding the work culture stressful.

The post attracted a lot of attention. Some Reddit users advised him to think twice before leaving his stable job in the US, while others applauded his courage and shared their own stories of returning to India. Many also asked him to keep updating his journey as they were in similar situations themselves.